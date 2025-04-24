Left Menu

Odisha Mourns as Terror Attack Victim's Remains Reach Home

The remains of Prashant Satpathy, a victim of the Pahalgam terror attack, arrived in Odisha. Leaders, including the Chief Minister, paid their respects. The Indian government retaliates by implementing strong measures against Pakistan due to its alleged support for terrorism, severing various diplomatic ties and agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 10:22 IST
Mortal remains of Prashant Satpathy being brought to his residence in Odisha (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The mortal remains of Prashant Satpathy, one of the 26 victims of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, were brought to Balasore, Odisha, sparking mass tributes in his native village. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi personally visited Satpathy's family to pay his last respects and offer condolences.

Satpathy, who worked as an accountant for the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET), had embarked on a family holiday to Pahalgam when the attack occurred. His death has triggered widespread condemnation and official mourning across the state. Odisha Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo was among the notable figures who paid homage at Bhubaneswar airport upon the body's arrival.

Following the attack, the Indian government announced severe measures against Pakistan, accusing it of supporting cross-border terrorism. Noteworthy actions include the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and closing the Attari integrated checkpost. These decisions followed an emergency Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

