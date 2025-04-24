Tension Escalates in Udhampur: Military Finds Itself in Perpetual Conflict with Terrorists

In the volatile region of Jammu and Kashmir, an encounter between security forces and terrorists has erupted in the Udhampur district, officials confirmed on Thursday. According to the J&K Police, the confrontation is ongoing in the Dudu Basantgarh area as details continue to emerge.

Elsewhere, the unprecedented joint operation by the Romeo Force of the Indian Army and the Special Operations Group has entered its 10th consecutive day. Their efforts in the dense forests of the Poonch area aim to locate terrorists suspected of hiding following an initial exchange of fire on April 14.

Amid these operations, security has been intensified along the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch Highway. The Traffic Police, supported by the District Police and Army, are rigorously monitoring vehicles to prevent any potential threats as recent terrorist attacks continue to unsettle the region.

Tragedy struck earlier this week with an assault on tourists in Pahalgam, leading to the death of 26 individuals. This attack is noted as one of the most severe since the 2019 Pulwama strike, further heightening the security stakes in the region post the abrogation of Article 370.

