Left Menu

Tension Escalates in Udhampur: Military Finds Itself in Perpetual Conflict with Terrorists

Security forces engage with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. The Romeo Force and Special Operations Group persist in search missions for the 10th day in Poonch's forests, while heightened vigilance is maintained on highways after a devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam killed 26 people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 10:23 IST
Tension Escalates in Udhampur: Military Finds Itself in Perpetual Conflict with Terrorists
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the volatile region of Jammu and Kashmir, an encounter between security forces and terrorists has erupted in the Udhampur district, officials confirmed on Thursday. According to the J&K Police, the confrontation is ongoing in the Dudu Basantgarh area as details continue to emerge.

Elsewhere, the unprecedented joint operation by the Romeo Force of the Indian Army and the Special Operations Group has entered its 10th consecutive day. Their efforts in the dense forests of the Poonch area aim to locate terrorists suspected of hiding following an initial exchange of fire on April 14.

Amid these operations, security has been intensified along the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch Highway. The Traffic Police, supported by the District Police and Army, are rigorously monitoring vehicles to prevent any potential threats as recent terrorist attacks continue to unsettle the region.

Tragedy struck earlier this week with an assault on tourists in Pahalgam, leading to the death of 26 individuals. This attack is noted as one of the most severe since the 2019 Pulwama strike, further heightening the security stakes in the region post the abrogation of Article 370.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025