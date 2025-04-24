Left Menu

Pahalgam Tragedy: Locals Rally to Help Amidst Devastating Terror Attack

In the wake of a horrific terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, local heroes emerged, risking their lives to aid injured tourists. As the community grapples with the tragedy, concerns grow over the long-term impact on tourism and livelihoods in this once-thriving area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 12:06 IST
Sajad Ahmad Bhat, a shawl hawker from Pahalgam (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two days following the devastating terror assault in Pahalgam, where 26 individuals perished and many more suffered injuries, locals recounted the nightmare they endured. Sajad Ahmad Bhat, a shawl vendor, became an emblem of humanity when a video surfaced of him assisting an injured tourist during the chaos.

Bhat recalled receiving a message from Abdul Waheed Wan, the head of Pahalgam Poney Association, describing it as his responsibility to assist injured tourists, whom he regarded as guests. 'We immediately rushed to the site upon learning about the incident in Baisaran Valley,' he stated. 'We tended to the injured, providing water and assistance, mindful that our livelihood is intricately linked to these visitors.' His reflections resonated deeply as he spoke to ANI about the emotional weight of the tragedy.

Irshad Ahmad, head of the Pahalgam ATV Stand, echoed similar sentiments, having been tasked with rescuing people from Baisaran Valley using ATV bikes. Heartbreakingly, Ahmad recounted transporting Navy Officer Vinay Narwal, who succumbed to his injuries, to the ambulance, having assured the officer's wife that all was well to keep her calm amid the turmoil.

The impact of the attack reverberated widely, as shared by a local chef who, after 30 years of service to Pahalgam's tourists, now questions his future. 'This is unprecedented,' he lamented. Facing a prospective financial loss reaching billions, the community braces for a long recovery period, especially as memories of the recent Pulwama attack remain stark in their minds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

