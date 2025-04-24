Left Menu

Pahalgam Terror Attack Sparks Outrage and Calls for Action

NCP leader Anil Deshmukh labels the Pahalgam terror attack as an intelligence failure, prompting government action. Meanwhile, mourning ceremonies are held for victims, and demands for justice grow from bereaved families, with calls for increased security and strict measures against perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:32 IST
Pahalgam Terror Attack Sparks Outrage and Calls for Action
NCP-SCP leader Anil Deshmukh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh on Thursday described the Pahalgam terror attack as an intelligence oversight, questioning the ability of terrorists to reach the incident site 200 kilometers from the border. Deshmukh lambasted the attack, emphasizing government measures against the massacre.

In remarks to ANI, Deshmukh queried, "The attack's proximity, 200 kilometers from the border, raises concerns of intelligence lapses. This incident highlights a dire need for investigation." He underscored the government's steps, such as delaying the Indus agreement, as positive actions against the terror strike.

Simultaneously, NCP-Socialist Party leader Sharad Pawar honored the memory of Santosh Jagdale, a victim of the Pahalgam attack, engaging with the mourning family. Similarly, the remains of Kaustabh Ganbote were returned to Pune for final rites.

In Thane, the last rites for Atul Mone, a Dombivili resident, were conducted. Mone's relatives expressed their sorrow and urged immediate, tough measures against those responsible.

Rahul Akul, a relative, narrated how Mone was singled out and executed by the terrorists, asserting, "After confirming his religion, he was shot in front of his wife. The attack targeted breadwinners, causing immense hardship. We insist on swift justice." Tuesday's assault at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, marking one of the deadliest episodes in the region, resulted in 26 fatalities and numerous injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025