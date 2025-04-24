Pahalgam Terror Attack Sparks Outrage and Calls for Action

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh on Thursday described the Pahalgam terror attack as an intelligence oversight, questioning the ability of terrorists to reach the incident site 200 kilometers from the border. Deshmukh lambasted the attack, emphasizing government measures against the massacre.

In remarks to ANI, Deshmukh queried, "The attack's proximity, 200 kilometers from the border, raises concerns of intelligence lapses. This incident highlights a dire need for investigation." He underscored the government's steps, such as delaying the Indus agreement, as positive actions against the terror strike.

Simultaneously, NCP-Socialist Party leader Sharad Pawar honored the memory of Santosh Jagdale, a victim of the Pahalgam attack, engaging with the mourning family. Similarly, the remains of Kaustabh Ganbote were returned to Pune for final rites.

In Thane, the last rites for Atul Mone, a Dombivili resident, were conducted. Mone's relatives expressed their sorrow and urged immediate, tough measures against those responsible.

Rahul Akul, a relative, narrated how Mone was singled out and executed by the terrorists, asserting, "After confirming his religion, he was shot in front of his wife. The attack targeted breadwinners, causing immense hardship. We insist on swift justice." Tuesday's assault at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, marking one of the deadliest episodes in the region, resulted in 26 fatalities and numerous injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)