Blaze at BHEL: Swift Response Saves Lives, No Casualties Reported

A large-scale fire broke out at the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) facility in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday afternoon, according to officials. Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries or fatalities arising from the incident.

The fire was first detected near gate number 9 at around noon, and upon being alerted, several fire tenders immediately rushed to the scene to combat the blaze. Mahavir Singh Mujalde, Additional DCP of Zone 2 Bhopal, reported that the fire was fueled by dry plants and grass in the area, contributing to its rapid spread. He confirmed that fire tenders from both BHEL and the municipal corporation were actively working to control the flames.

Bhopal Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh speculated that a spark may have ignited scrap materials and bushes near the gate, leading to the fire. He assured the public that no property damage or loss of life had occurred and emphasized ongoing efforts to ensure the fire was contained within 1-2 hours. The fire is located away from residential and industrial areas, easing concerns of wider damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)