Left Menu

Blaze at BHEL: Swift Response Saves Lives, No Casualties Reported

A significant fire erupted at Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited in Bhopal, while rapid response by local fire tenders helped prevent casualties. The fire originated near gate number 9 due to dry plants and grass. Efforts by both BHEL and municipal fire teams aim to contain the blaze quickly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 14:30 IST
Blaze at BHEL: Swift Response Saves Lives, No Casualties Reported
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A large-scale fire broke out at the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) facility in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday afternoon, according to officials. Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries or fatalities arising from the incident.

The fire was first detected near gate number 9 at around noon, and upon being alerted, several fire tenders immediately rushed to the scene to combat the blaze. Mahavir Singh Mujalde, Additional DCP of Zone 2 Bhopal, reported that the fire was fueled by dry plants and grass in the area, contributing to its rapid spread. He confirmed that fire tenders from both BHEL and the municipal corporation were actively working to control the flames.

Bhopal Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh speculated that a spark may have ignited scrap materials and bushes near the gate, leading to the fire. He assured the public that no property damage or loss of life had occurred and emphasized ongoing efforts to ensure the fire was contained within 1-2 hours. The fire is located away from residential and industrial areas, easing concerns of wider damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025