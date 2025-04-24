J&K Police Release Sketches of Pahalgam Attack Terrorists

The Jammu and Kashmir Police unveiled the sketches and identities of three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists suspected in the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives. The authorities have announced a substantial Rs 20 lakh reward for any information on each terrorist.

The identified terrorists include Adil Hussain Thoker from Anantnag, with the other two being Pakistani nationals, Ali Bhai, known as Talha Bhai, and Hasim Musa, also referred to as Suleiman. The public is urged to contact local authorities with any leads on these operatives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a strong message against terrorism, expressing India's commitment to pursuing justice. From Madhubani, Bihar, Modi emphasized that the nation stands united against such acts, pledging to track and punish those responsible for the Pahalgam atrocity.

(With inputs from agencies.)