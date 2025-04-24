Omar Abdullah Rallies Support in Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack

Nationwide grief and protests erupted following the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, as J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah extended his full support to embattled security officials, urging them to prevent further attacks. Abdullah underscored the critical role of locals, emphasizing their quick response as first responders in such crises.

Omar Abdullah remained optimistic about the government's current initiatives, highlighting efforts to unite political leaders in the Union Territory for a strategic response. Meanwhile, he appealed to citizens not to unfairly blame Kashmiris, affirming their solidarity with the victims and condemning the attack by external elements.

Acknowledging the tragedy's victims, Abdullah expressed deep gratitude for the support shown by Kashmiris who openly opposed the attack. The incident at Baisaran Meadow, marking one of the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama siege, prompted India to announce strong measures including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and visa access for Pakistanis.

(With inputs from agencies.)