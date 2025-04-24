Left Menu

Pahalgam Attack Survivors Speak Out Amidst Nation’s Resolve Against Terrorism

Witnesses and government officials discuss the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack which claimed 26 lives. Survivors express gratitude for assistance received, while Prime Minister Modi vows relentless pursuit of perpetrators. The attack underlines the ongoing threat of terrorism in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 14:54 IST
Arathi, daughter of N Ramachandran, victim of Pahalgam terror attack (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, survivor Arathi, whose father was among the victims, described the harrowing experience. She recalled the panic and chaos as gunshots rang out and terrorists targeted innocent people enjoying the scenic meadow. Her father's calm demeanor in the face of danger remains a haunting memory.

Arathi expressed gratitude towards the Central Government and the government of Jammu and Kashmir for their swift assistance and praised the supportive local Kashmiris. Her account underscores the tragedy that unfolded in Pahalgam, marking one of the deadliest attacks in the region, with 26 confirmed fatalities primarily among tourists.

Reacting strongly to the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged the nation's resolve to track down and bring the terrorists to justice. Addressing a crowd in Bihar, he emphasized that India's spirit remains unbroken and vowed to pursue those responsible to the ends of the earth. His speech highlighted India's unified resolve against terrorism and garnered international support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

