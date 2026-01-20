Left Menu

CPI (M) Leader Condemns Alleged State Terrorism and Defends MGNREGA

CPI (M) General Secretary M A Baby has accused the central and state governments of engaging in 'state terrorism' by eliminating CPI (Maoists) without adhering to constitutional principles. He emphasized Left's role in establishing MGNREGA and criticized the allegedly biased revision of electoral rolls.

CPI (M) General Secretary M A Baby has made serious allegations against the central and state governments, accusing them of employing 'state terrorism' to eliminate CPI (Maoists) without respecting the Constitution and rule of law. He voiced these concerns during a seminar titled 'India Today and Challenges Before Left,' organized by CPI on the occasion of its centenary celebrations.

Baby criticized the approach of using 'fake encounters' to capture and kill Maoists, calling them a 'naked lie.' He highlighted the crucial role the Left played in establishing MGNREGA during the UPA regime, emphasizing that the scheme is now under threat. He credited leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, and others for their roles, while also suggesting that the Centre could afford the scheme by not writing off substantial loan amounts.

Additionally, Baby alleged that the ongoing exercise of the electoral rolls revision is more about removing inconvenient sections of society rather than a genuine Special Intensive Revision. He warned of a calculated move by the RSS to ensure a two-third majority by manipulating outcomes, particularly in southern India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

