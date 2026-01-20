India's Global Economic Ascent: Under Modi's Leadership

Global corporations are increasingly placing their confidence in India, attributing their trust to the country's stable government, consistent policy framework, and vast talent pool. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pivotal role in promoting India's global stature during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi articulated how India's trajectory from a fragile economy to being the fourth-largest is drawing investor attention. Discussions at the economic forum reiterated confidence in India's leadership and projected its ascendance to the world's third-largest economy status as imminent.

India's rapid GDP growth, bolstered by Modi's 'reform, perform, and transform' mantra, is complemented by investments in renewable energy. Joshi highlights the convergence of development and sustainability, asserting Modi as India's unique selling proposition in attracting global investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)