Omar Abdullah Defends Unity of Jammu and Kashmir Amid Political Tensions

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, has reinforced the region's unity as inviolable in light of calls for bifurcation by some BJP leaders. Addressing his party's convention, Abdullah criticized the divisive attempts as detrimental to Jammu's interests.

With a focus on unity, Abdullah highlighted his government's pro-people, pro-Jammu initiatives, like enhanced ration quotas and restoring the historic Darbar Move. He stressed the efforts in tourism, education, and healthcare driving regional development.

Taking aim at BJP leaders, Abdullah cautioned against narrow politics, reiterating the National Conference's commitment to a secular, unified Jammu and Kashmir. Concluding the convention, he reaffirmed the resolve to uphold a democratic society that champions the welfare of all people.

