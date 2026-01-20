Modi's Historic Visit to Thiruvananthapuram: A New Era for the City

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Thiruvananthapuram on January 23, a move that marks a significant political moment as it follows the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) groundbreaking victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation elections, ending a four-decade-long dominance by the Left.

The Prime Minister's agenda includes delivering a 'Development Blueprint 2030' for the city's progress to Mayor V V Rajesh, alongside inaugurating four authorized railway services in Kerala, highlighting the BJP's focus on regional growth.

Underlining the party's commitment, S Suresh, State General Secretary, emphasized that the tour aligns with pre-election promises. The day will commence with Modi's attendance at a railway event and culminate in a grand party gathering at Putharikandam Maidan.

