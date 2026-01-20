Left Menu

Modi's Historic Visit to Thiruvananthapuram: A New Era for the City

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Thiruvananthapuram to mark BJP's victory in local elections, including a roadshow and public gathering. The visit includes unveiling a development plan for the city to 2030 and launching new train services, fulfilling election promises made by BJP leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-01-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 21:57 IST
Modi's Historic Visit to Thiruvananthapuram: A New Era for the City
visit
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Thiruvananthapuram on January 23, a move that marks a significant political moment as it follows the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) groundbreaking victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation elections, ending a four-decade-long dominance by the Left.

The Prime Minister's agenda includes delivering a 'Development Blueprint 2030' for the city's progress to Mayor V V Rajesh, alongside inaugurating four authorized railway services in Kerala, highlighting the BJP's focus on regional growth.

Underlining the party's commitment, S Suresh, State General Secretary, emphasized that the tour aligns with pre-election promises. The day will commence with Modi's attendance at a railway event and culminate in a grand party gathering at Putharikandam Maidan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Action on Day Four at the Australian Open

Thrilling Action on Day Four at the Australian Open

 Global
2
Judicial Win for Women: J&J's Talc Trials to Proceed

Judicial Win for Women: J&J's Talc Trials to Proceed

 Global
3
Korean Won Anticipated to Strengthen Amidst Global Currency Shifts

Korean Won Anticipated to Strengthen Amidst Global Currency Shifts

 Global
4
US Vice President J D Vance Announces Fourth Child Arrival

US Vice President J D Vance Announces Fourth Child Arrival

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026