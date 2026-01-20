Modi's Historic Visit to Thiruvananthapuram: A New Era for the City
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Thiruvananthapuram to mark BJP's victory in local elections, including a roadshow and public gathering. The visit includes unveiling a development plan for the city to 2030 and launching new train services, fulfilling election promises made by BJP leaders.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Thiruvananthapuram on January 23, a move that marks a significant political moment as it follows the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) groundbreaking victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation elections, ending a four-decade-long dominance by the Left.
The Prime Minister's agenda includes delivering a 'Development Blueprint 2030' for the city's progress to Mayor V V Rajesh, alongside inaugurating four authorized railway services in Kerala, highlighting the BJP's focus on regional growth.
Underlining the party's commitment, S Suresh, State General Secretary, emphasized that the tour aligns with pre-election promises. The day will commence with Modi's attendance at a railway event and culminate in a grand party gathering at Putharikandam Maidan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
