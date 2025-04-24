Left Menu

Survivors Recount Harrowing Escape from Pahalgam Terror Attack

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 15:14 IST
Tilak Rupchandani, Pahalgam terror attack survivor (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two days post the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, stories of survival and escape are emerging from those who lived through the ordeal. Among them is Tilak Rupchandani, a tourist from Nagpur, Maharashtra, who narrated his chilling experience, describing how a serene trip quickly descended into chaos.

Rupchandani expressed gratitude for his fortunate position near an exit when the attack erupted. 'The exit was narrow, just about four feet tall and I was right there,' he recounted. As gunfire rang out from the garden, panic ensued with people crowding into the hall. He managed to push his wife to safety through the exit amidst the turmoil.

The family, along with many others, fled into the nearby jungle, trekking approximately 7 to 8 kilometers from the attack site. A local resident later escorted them back to their vehicle. Rupchandani's wife needed medical attention due to a fracture acquired during their escape, prompting a visit to the hospital before the family continued their journey to Srinagar, ultimately flying to Mumbai.

The terror attack on tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one from Nepal, marking one of the deadliest incidents in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama attack. Another survivor, Arjun Krishna from Trichy, Tamil Nadu, shared similar harrowing details, revealing their close call as their planned visit to the attacked site was interrupted by the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

