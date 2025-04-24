False Alarm: Delhi Man's Fabricated Terror Alert Sparks Nationwide Response

In a significant development, the Delhi Police on Thursday detained Subodh Tyagi, a driver, after he falsely claimed to have prior information about a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. His allegations were found to be unsubstantiated after a thorough verification by the security agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Tyagi made the call from Delhi's Shakarpur area, prompting immediate action by law enforcement. Following an extensive investigation, it was revealed that Tyagi, under the influence of alcohol, fabricated the story. His actions resulted in the unnecessary deployment of valuable police resources and an operational scramble among multiple security agencies.

The false alarm came amid heightened tensions as India announced punitive measures against Pakistan, reflecting on the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen. The Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed deep condolences and confirmed the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and other diplomatic actions against Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)