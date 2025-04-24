Left Menu

False Alarm: Delhi Man's Fabricated Terror Alert Sparks Nationwide Response

Delhi Police detained a man who falsely claimed prior knowledge of a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Security agencies verified his claims to be baseless, as he was intoxicated at the time. India announced strong retaliatory measures against Pakistan following real attacks with significant casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 15:18 IST
False Alarm: Delhi Man's Fabricated Terror Alert Sparks Nationwide Response
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Delhi Police on Thursday detained Subodh Tyagi, a driver, after he falsely claimed to have prior information about a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. His allegations were found to be unsubstantiated after a thorough verification by the security agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Tyagi made the call from Delhi's Shakarpur area, prompting immediate action by law enforcement. Following an extensive investigation, it was revealed that Tyagi, under the influence of alcohol, fabricated the story. His actions resulted in the unnecessary deployment of valuable police resources and an operational scramble among multiple security agencies.

The false alarm came amid heightened tensions as India announced punitive measures against Pakistan, reflecting on the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen. The Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed deep condolences and confirmed the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and other diplomatic actions against Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025