The Kremlin declared on Thursday that no discussions are currently taking place between Russia and Western nations, including Europe and the United States, regarding the supply of Russian gas through Ukraine.

Earlier this month, a source with insight into the situation revealed to Reuters that the U.S. had proposed a strategy where the U.S. government's International Development Finance Corporation would assume control over a Russian energy major Gazprom pipeline running through Ukraine into Europe. This proposal was part of a larger strategy associated with ongoing peace talks.

This development marks a significant shift in the geopolitical dynamics surrounding energy reliance and international diplomacy.

