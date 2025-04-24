Left Menu

Gazprom and the Geopolitical Gas Games

Russia's Kremlin has announced that no talks are underway with Europe or the U.S. regarding the supply of Russian gas via Ukraine. An insider recently disclosed that the U.S. called for its International Development Finance Corporation to oversee a Gazprom pipeline in peace negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 24-04-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 15:29 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin declared on Thursday that no discussions are currently taking place between Russia and Western nations, including Europe and the United States, regarding the supply of Russian gas through Ukraine.

Earlier this month, a source with insight into the situation revealed to Reuters that the U.S. had proposed a strategy where the U.S. government's International Development Finance Corporation would assume control over a Russian energy major Gazprom pipeline running through Ukraine into Europe. This proposal was part of a larger strategy associated with ongoing peace talks.

This development marks a significant shift in the geopolitical dynamics surrounding energy reliance and international diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

