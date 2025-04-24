India Unites Against Pahalgam Terror: A Nation's Resolve

In a strong condemnation of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Chairman of the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council, Syed Naseruddin Chishty, declared that such violence has no place in Islam. Addressing ANI, Chishty criticized Pakistan's failure to uphold the responsibilities of a neighbor, emphasizing that India will hold the perpetrators accountable.

The deadly attack, which occurred in Baisaran meadow, claimed the lives of 26 individuals, including 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national, marking one of the most severe incidents since the 2019 Pulwama strike. In response, the Indian government has pointed fingers at the culprits and pledged retribution through its military capabilities.

In the aftermath, the Central government has swiftly enacted diplomatic measures aimed at Pakistan, including closing border checkpoints and suspending visa exemptions. Furthermore, an all-party meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was convened to strategize on security reinforcements and address potential lapses that led to the attack, with opposition parties demanding a comprehensive review.

