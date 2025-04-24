Left Menu

India Unites Against Pahalgam Terror: A Nation's Resolve

Following a devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India pledges justice for the victims and takes a firm stance against terrorism. Diplomatic and security measures are being reinforced, with an all-party meeting convened to address the incident's implications and the need for enhanced security protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 16:24 IST
All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council Chairman Syed Naseruddin Chishty. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a strong condemnation of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Chairman of the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council, Syed Naseruddin Chishty, declared that such violence has no place in Islam. Addressing ANI, Chishty criticized Pakistan's failure to uphold the responsibilities of a neighbor, emphasizing that India will hold the perpetrators accountable.

The deadly attack, which occurred in Baisaran meadow, claimed the lives of 26 individuals, including 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national, marking one of the most severe incidents since the 2019 Pulwama strike. In response, the Indian government has pointed fingers at the culprits and pledged retribution through its military capabilities.

In the aftermath, the Central government has swiftly enacted diplomatic measures aimed at Pakistan, including closing border checkpoints and suspending visa exemptions. Furthermore, an all-party meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was convened to strategize on security reinforcements and address potential lapses that led to the attack, with opposition parties demanding a comprehensive review.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

