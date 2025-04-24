Brave Heart Tragedy: Pony Handler Syed Adil Shah Remembered for Heroism

Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a local pony handler from Pahalgam, tragically lost his life while heroically attempting to save tourists during a recent terror attack, leaving his family grieving and seeking justice. His father, Hyder Shah, expressed profound pride in his son's 'shahadat' or martyrdom, while acknowledging the strength he derives from this tragic loss.

In a conversation with ANI, Hyder Shah narrated the harrowing moment they received the devastating news. 'We learned my son and cousin were in the hospital around 6 pm,' he recounted, fighting back tears. His mother, equally pained, recalled the last time she saw Adil, mourning the loss of her eldest son and family's sole breadwinner.

The family faces severe economic challenges following the death of Adil, who earned a modest income of 300 rupees a day, essential for their livelihood. Ravisa, Adil's sister, spoke of his selflessness and recounted the events of that tragic day, revealing that he was not feeling well but still chose to work. The local community has hailed him as a hero, while Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has assured them of government support, vowing to assist in every possible way.

(With inputs from agencies.)