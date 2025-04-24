Left Menu

Punjab Cabinet Introduces Appellate Authority for Industrial Plots and 'Rangla Punjab Vikas Scheme'

The Punjab Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, has announced the establishment of an appellate authority to address grievances related to cancelled industrial plots. Additionally, the Cabinet approved the 'Rangla Punjab Vikas Scheme,' allocating Rs 585 crore for local development needs in FY 2025-26.

Punjab cabinet meeting: Leaders observing two-minute silence for Pahalgam victims (Photo/ @AAPPunjab). Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark decision to support industrial growth, the Punjab Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, sanctioned the formation of an appellate authority aimed at addressing disputes concerning cancelled plots by the Punjab State Industrial Export Corporation (PSIEC). This resolution was confirmed at a Council of Ministers meeting, held at the Chief Minister's residence.

As revealed by an official spokesperson, the appellate body will tackle long-standing issues concerning plot cancellations within PSIEC, aiming to reduce litigation and cater to the appeals of various associations. The new policy, effective from the notification date by the Department of Industries & Commerce, Punjab, allows for appeals against previous plot cancellations until September 30, 2025, or within six months for new cases. This initiative seeks to implement a fair and systematic process for appeals, ensuring legal compliance and boosting stakeholder trust.

In a related development, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann approved the Rangla Punjab Vikas Scheme, directing substantial funds towards local development requirements. A Rs 585 crore budget has been designated for the fiscal year 2025-26, to be governed by respective Deputy Commissioners. Projects proposed by MLAs and community organizations will undergo approval by a District-Level Committee, ensuring accountable and timely execution. Additionally, eight villages will be transitioned from Sub Division/Tehsil Rajpura (Patiala) to Sub Division/Tehsil Banur (SAS Nagar) to better serve local populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

