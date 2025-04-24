Indian Government Gains Unanimous Support from Opposition in Wake of Pahalgam Terror Attack

In a show of unity, India's opposition parties have expressed their unanimous support to the government following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam. During an all-party meeting, ministers and officials conveyed the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) and detailed how the security lapses occurred.

Defence Minister, along with IB and Home Ministry officials, outlined the government's response in the wake of the attack that resulted in the tragic loss of 26 lives. The meeting, attended by key leaders across the political spectrum, emphasized the government's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and received unanimous backing for stringent future actions.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, among others, condemned the attack and reinforced the opposition's support for government measures. Leaders stressed the importance of amending operational protocols to prevent future lapses, highlighting the need for swift government action. The discussions also reflected calls for accountability and an effective response to such grave incidents.

