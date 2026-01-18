Left Menu

Historic Move: Pakistan's PM Joins U.S. Peace Board for Gaza

Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has been invited by U.S. President Donald Trump to join the Board of Peace for Gaza. This initiative underscores Pakistan's ongoing commitment to international peace efforts and finding lasting solutions to the Palestine issue in line with UN resolutions.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic development, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been invited by U.S. President Donald Trump to join the Board of Peace for Gaza. This move highlights the potential for collaborative global peace efforts.

A spokesperson from Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the invitation, emphasizing Pakistan's active engagement in international peace processes. The alliance aims to facilitate lasting solutions for the Palestine issue, adhering to United Nations resolutions.

The statement from Pakistan reiterated the nation's commitment to peace and security in Gaza, bolstering international efforts towards a sustainable resolution.

