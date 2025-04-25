Left Menu

Nationwide Solidarity: India Unites Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

BJP Yuva Morcha organized a protest in Bhubaneswar against the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. Odisha BJP President stated the government's resolve to fight terrorism. Demonstrations, candlelight marches, and condemnations occurred nationwide, reflecting unified opposition to terrorism. The attack is one of the deadliest since Article 370's revocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 09:49 IST
Nationwide Solidarity: India Unites Against Pahalgam Terror Attack
BJP Yuva Morcha holds protest in Bhubaneswar against Pahalgam terror attack (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP Yuva Morcha took to the streets of Bhubaneswar on Thursday to protest against the brutal Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in 26 fatalities. Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal was present at the demonstration, voicing strong condemnation of the violence and affirming the government's commitment to eradicating terrorism.

Samal told ANI, 'This incident was a tragedy, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's words echo the sentiments of 140 crore Indians. Attempts by terrorists to hinder our nation's progress will not succeed.' Across India, citizens, students, and political groups have gathered to denounce the attack.

In Anantnag, students from the Government Degree College for Women marched, voicing their demand for peace. 'We firmly reject this horrific act,' a student asserted, emphasizing that terrorism transcends religion and does not represent Kashmir or its people.

Vigils and protests emerged nationwide: in Chandigarh, people demanded justice with placards in hand; in Ayodhya, a candlelight march honored the victims. Delhi's Khan Market Trade Association and BJP leaders in Bhopal, including MP and state president VD Sharma, held candlelit tributes.

VD Sharma proclaimed, 'The entire nation stands against terrorism. Our collective resolve is to eliminate every terrorist threat.' The attack is deemed one of the most devastating since the 2019 Pulwama bombing and among the most severe post Article 370 abrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025