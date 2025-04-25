Nationwide Solidarity: India Unites Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

The BJP Yuva Morcha took to the streets of Bhubaneswar on Thursday to protest against the brutal Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in 26 fatalities. Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal was present at the demonstration, voicing strong condemnation of the violence and affirming the government's commitment to eradicating terrorism.

Samal told ANI, 'This incident was a tragedy, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's words echo the sentiments of 140 crore Indians. Attempts by terrorists to hinder our nation's progress will not succeed.' Across India, citizens, students, and political groups have gathered to denounce the attack.

In Anantnag, students from the Government Degree College for Women marched, voicing their demand for peace. 'We firmly reject this horrific act,' a student asserted, emphasizing that terrorism transcends religion and does not represent Kashmir or its people.

Vigils and protests emerged nationwide: in Chandigarh, people demanded justice with placards in hand; in Ayodhya, a candlelight march honored the victims. Delhi's Khan Market Trade Association and BJP leaders in Bhopal, including MP and state president VD Sharma, held candlelit tributes.

VD Sharma proclaimed, 'The entire nation stands against terrorism. Our collective resolve is to eliminate every terrorist threat.' The attack is deemed one of the most devastating since the 2019 Pulwama bombing and among the most severe post Article 370 abrogation.

