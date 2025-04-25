Left Menu

High Alert in Jammu & Kashmir: Security Forces Intensify Search Operations

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have intensified search operations following a recent encounter with terrorists. An Army jawan succumbed to injuries during clashes in Udhampur. Amid heightened alert, operations seek to neutralize threats post the deadly April attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 09:51 IST
High Alert in Jammu & Kashmir: Security Forces Intensify Search Operations
Security Forces in Bandipora (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have ramped up their search operations in the Bandipora district, officials reported on Friday morning. The focus is currently on the Kulnar Bazipora area, amid heightened security measures in the state.

Following the tragic death of an Army jawan during an encounter in Udhampur district, the Indian Army's vigilance has escalated. The encounter unfolded during a joint operation based on precise intelligence. Despite prompt medical care, the jawan succumbed to his injuries.

The Indian Army, now on high alert, has launched multiple operations aimed at neutralizing terrorist threats. This comes after a devastating attack in Pahalgam on April 22 which resulted in 26 casualties, underscoring the ongoing tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025