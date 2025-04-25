High Alert in Jammu & Kashmir: Security Forces Intensify Search Operations
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have intensified search operations following a recent encounter with terrorists. An Army jawan succumbed to injuries during clashes in Udhampur. Amid heightened alert, operations seek to neutralize threats post the deadly April attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have ramped up their search operations in the Bandipora district, officials reported on Friday morning. The focus is currently on the Kulnar Bazipora area, amid heightened security measures in the state.
Following the tragic death of an Army jawan during an encounter in Udhampur district, the Indian Army's vigilance has escalated. The encounter unfolded during a joint operation based on precise intelligence. Despite prompt medical care, the jawan succumbed to his injuries.
The Indian Army, now on high alert, has launched multiple operations aimed at neutralizing terrorist threats. This comes after a devastating attack in Pahalgam on April 22 which resulted in 26 casualties, underscoring the ongoing tensions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
