Tragic Loss: Army Jawan's Fatal Fall in Kashmir
An army jawan, Subedar Hira Lal, died after slipping from a height during night patrol in Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir. A resident of Akbarpur, Haryana, Lal was declared dead on arrival at Government Medical College Baramulla after being rushed there unconscious.
An army jawan tragically lost his life following a fatal accident during patrolling in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, authorities reported on Friday.
Subedar Hira Lal, hailing from Akbarpur, Haryana, was conducting a night patrol at the Fatahgarh Sheeri area when he accidentally slipped from a height, according to officials.
Despite being quickly transported to Government Medical College Baramulla, Lal was pronounced dead upon arrival due to the injuries sustained in the fall.
(With inputs from agencies.)
