Tragic Loss: Army Jawan's Fatal Fall in Kashmir

An army jawan, Subedar Hira Lal, died after slipping from a height during night patrol in Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir. A resident of Akbarpur, Haryana, Lal was declared dead on arrival at Government Medical College Baramulla after being rushed there unconscious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 09-01-2026 12:20 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 12:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An army jawan tragically lost his life following a fatal accident during patrolling in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, authorities reported on Friday.

Subedar Hira Lal, hailing from Akbarpur, Haryana, was conducting a night patrol at the Fatahgarh Sheeri area when he accidentally slipped from a height, according to officials.

Despite being quickly transported to Government Medical College Baramulla, Lal was pronounced dead upon arrival due to the injuries sustained in the fall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

