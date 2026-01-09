Tragic Loss: Army Jawan's Fatal Fall in Kashmir

An army jawan tragically lost his life following a fatal accident during patrolling in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, authorities reported on Friday.

Subedar Hira Lal, hailing from Akbarpur, Haryana, was conducting a night patrol at the Fatahgarh Sheeri area when he accidentally slipped from a height, according to officials.

Despite being quickly transported to Government Medical College Baramulla, Lal was pronounced dead upon arrival due to the injuries sustained in the fall.

(With inputs from agencies.)