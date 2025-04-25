Swift Response Saves Lives in Lucknow Fire Near Metro Station

A fire ignited at a building close to Hazratganj Metro Station in Lucknow late Thursday evening, prompting a swift response from fire services. Firefighters quickly contained the blaze, suspected to be sparked by a short circuit, according to officials.

Fire Station Officer Ram Kumar Rawat confirmed the rescue of two women from the site, stating that there were no casualties or individuals trapped. Speaking to ANI, Rawat explained, "Two women who live in the flats have been rescued. No one is trapped as of now, and there are no casualties. The likely cause appears to be a short circuit."

Fire officials are currently conducting a thorough examination of the site to ascertain the precise cause of the fire, with more information expected as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)