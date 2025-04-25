Left Menu

Dutch Government Ramps Up Climate Efforts with Major Carbon Capture Investment

The Dutch government has pledged 639 million euros towards the country's largest carbon capture and storage project after TotalEnergies and Shell reduced their investments. Despite withdrawing from pipeline infrastructure funding, Shell and Total will continue to develop storage sites to aid in reducing CO2 emissions by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 18:53 IST
Dutch Government Ramps Up Climate Efforts with Major Carbon Capture Investment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Dutch government has announced a substantial financial commitment of 639 million euros to its largest carbon capture and storage initiative, despite major oil companies TotalEnergies and Shell scaling back their contributions. The move underscores the Netherlands' resolve to advance its climate objectives and foster sustainable energy solutions.

With the withdrawal of TotalEnergies and Shell from the pipeline infrastructure, which is crucial for linking industries to storage facilities in the North Sea's depleted gas fields, the Dutch government aims to mitigate risks for EBN and Gasunie. Shell and Total remain engaged in site development and provide storage and transport services.

The decision aligns with the Dutch government's ambitious plan to curtail CO2 emissions by 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels. This comes amid challenges as European energy firms adjust climate targets to remain competitive with U.S. counterparts. Additional subsidies for sustainable projects and electric vehicles have been announced to support these efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025