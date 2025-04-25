Tragedy in Pahalgam: A Family's Harrowing Tale

During a family trip to Kashmir, Neha Miraniya, widow of terror attack victim Dinesh Miraniya, shared her harrowing experience in Pahalgam. The trip, planned for her children, turned tragic as gunfire erupted. Separated from her family, she frantically sought help.

Neha recounted asking bystanders for a phone to contact her son, who was saved by a horse rider during the attack. She found her daughter near a hospital, bloodstained and injured, with the dreadful news that her husband had been shot, knowing his blood clotting condition heightened her fear.

She expressed gratitude towards Union Home Minister Amit Shah for a respectful farewell for Dinesh and hopes for official martyr recognition and government support for her children. Dinesh's body was returned to Raipur, Chhattisgarh, where political figures joined the last rites.

(With inputs from agencies.)