World Bank's Ambitious Plan to Expand Energy Access in Africa

The World Bank's steering committee supports exploring options to expand energy access, potentially including nuclear energy. This initiative aligns with the directive to broaden energy financing and aims to provide energy access to 300 million Africans by 2030, according to a joint statement with the IMF Development Committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-04-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 23:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The World Bank's steering committee has endorsed a proposal to explore options for expanding energy access, which could include financing nuclear energy projects. This decision aligns with broader directives from the U.S. administration under President Donald Trump, urging a wider approach to energy financing.

A statement issued by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) joint Development Committee has emphasized the group's commitment to providing energy access to 300 million Africans by the year 2030. The statement calls for innovative approaches to achieve affordable and reliable energy across the continent.

The Development Committee encourages the World Bank Group to further investigate potential support for nuclear energy as part of its mission to extend energy access. This step is seen as a part of a larger strategy to tackle energy scarcity and boost economic development in Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

