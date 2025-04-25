World Bank's Ambitious Plan to Expand Energy Access in Africa

The World Bank's steering committee has endorsed a proposal to explore options for expanding energy access, which could include financing nuclear energy projects. This decision aligns with broader directives from the U.S. administration under President Donald Trump, urging a wider approach to energy financing.

A statement issued by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) joint Development Committee has emphasized the group's commitment to providing energy access to 300 million Africans by the year 2030. The statement calls for innovative approaches to achieve affordable and reliable energy across the continent.

The Development Committee encourages the World Bank Group to further investigate potential support for nuclear energy as part of its mission to extend energy access. This step is seen as a part of a larger strategy to tackle energy scarcity and boost economic development in Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)