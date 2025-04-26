Rising Tensions: India-Pakistan Clash at LoC Amidst Pahalgam Attack Fallout
Tensions escalate as 'unprovoked' firing by Pakistan along the LoC prompts retaliation from Indian forces. Amidst this, homes of terrorist suspects related to the deadly Pahalgam attack are demolished. Security operations intensify in Jammu and Kashmir, with key arrests made and military alert heightened.
- Country:
- India
In a significant escalation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir, the Pakistan Army engaged in what Indian officials described as 'unprovoked' firing from multiple posts. This compelled the Indian Army to respond with small arms. The exchange, occurring on the night of April 25-26, did not result in any casualties, officials confirmed.
The activity continued on Friday as Pakistani troops initiated gunfire at select points along the LoC. The Indian Army swiftly retaliated, ensuring that no injuries were reported. Defence expert DS Dhillon suggested that the firing could be a tactical move by Pakistan to divert the Indian army's focus.
Amidst rising tensions, authorities demolished the homes of suspects linked to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in 26 fatalities. The operation targeted locations believed to be associated with Zakir Ahmad Ganie and Adil Thokar, a major suspect. Meanwhile, the Indian Army remains on high alert, pursuing those responsible for the attack amid nationwide demands for stringent action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Pakistan
- LoC
- Kashmir
- Pahalgam
- terrorism
- Indian Army
- Pakistan Army
- security
- Jammu and Kashmir
ALSO READ
Fortifying NH-44: Indian Army's Tactical Edge Against Terrorism
Empowering Karnah: Indian Army's Role in Transforming a Border Town
Building Bridges: US and Pakistan Forge Stronger Ties Amid Terrorism Challenges
Illuminating Simari: Indian Army's Electrifying Initiative in J&K
Indian Army's Spear Corps Reinforces Readiness with High-Tech Field Exercise