Left Menu

Rising Tensions: India-Pakistan Clash at LoC Amidst Pahalgam Attack Fallout

Tensions escalate as 'unprovoked' firing by Pakistan along the LoC prompts retaliation from Indian forces. Amidst this, homes of terrorist suspects related to the deadly Pahalgam attack are demolished. Security operations intensify in Jammu and Kashmir, with key arrests made and military alert heightened.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 10:01 IST
Rising Tensions: India-Pakistan Clash at LoC Amidst Pahalgam Attack Fallout
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant escalation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir, the Pakistan Army engaged in what Indian officials described as 'unprovoked' firing from multiple posts. This compelled the Indian Army to respond with small arms. The exchange, occurring on the night of April 25-26, did not result in any casualties, officials confirmed.

The activity continued on Friday as Pakistani troops initiated gunfire at select points along the LoC. The Indian Army swiftly retaliated, ensuring that no injuries were reported. Defence expert DS Dhillon suggested that the firing could be a tactical move by Pakistan to divert the Indian army's focus.

Amidst rising tensions, authorities demolished the homes of suspects linked to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in 26 fatalities. The operation targeted locations believed to be associated with Zakir Ahmad Ganie and Adil Thokar, a major suspect. Meanwhile, the Indian Army remains on high alert, pursuing those responsible for the attack amid nationwide demands for stringent action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025