Left Menu

India Closes Attari Border Following Pahalgam Attack, Tightens Visa Policies

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, India has closed the Attari border and revoked most visas for Pakistani nationals. The move is part of a broader national security strategy. Exceptions are made for long-term, diplomatic, and official visas, with immediate changes in effect from April 27, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 10:06 IST
India Closes Attari Border Following Pahalgam Attack, Tightens Visa Policies
A Pakistani national on his way back to Pakistan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the Indian government decided to close the Attari border, resulting in many Pakistani nationals returning home. Visa restrictions were enacted, slashing the stay of those with travel permits to just 15 days instead of the initial 1.5 months granted.

Pakistani nationals expressed their disappointment, condemning the use of violence and urging leniency for those on legitimate visas. 'We came here to attend a family wedding, and now we are unfairly facing consequences,' noted a returning traveler. The attacks have caused diplomatic tensions, reversing the progress made in cross-border relations over the years.

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced a decisive revocation of all existing Pakistani visas, except for long-term, diplomatic, and official categories. The Indian government's strategy aims to enhance national security by curbing border movement in response to the April 22 terror attack targeting tourists, which left 26 dead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025