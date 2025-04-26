India Closes Attari Border Following Pahalgam Attack, Tightens Visa Policies

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the Indian government decided to close the Attari border, resulting in many Pakistani nationals returning home. Visa restrictions were enacted, slashing the stay of those with travel permits to just 15 days instead of the initial 1.5 months granted.

Pakistani nationals expressed their disappointment, condemning the use of violence and urging leniency for those on legitimate visas. 'We came here to attend a family wedding, and now we are unfairly facing consequences,' noted a returning traveler. The attacks have caused diplomatic tensions, reversing the progress made in cross-border relations over the years.

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced a decisive revocation of all existing Pakistani visas, except for long-term, diplomatic, and official categories. The Indian government's strategy aims to enhance national security by curbing border movement in response to the April 22 terror attack targeting tourists, which left 26 dead.

(With inputs from agencies.)