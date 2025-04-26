Left Menu

Security Failures in Pahalgam Terror Attack Spark Outrage

Amid concerns of security failures in the Pahalgam terror attack, Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala questions the Modi government's handling of the situation. Criticizing the lack of security deployment, Surjewala demands answers for the attack that resulted in 26 deaths. Nationwide outrage continues as officials acknowledge lapses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 10:36 IST
Security Failures in Pahalgam Terror Attack Spark Outrage
Congress General Secretary and MP Randeep Singh Surjewala. (Photo/X@rssurjewala). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, concerns over alleged security lapses have taken center stage. Congress General Secretary and MP Randeep Singh Surjewala has voiced strong criticism against the BJP-led Union Government, questioning whether top officials misled an all-party meeting and the nation.

Surjewala, in a post on X, detailed the sequence of events, noting that the government admitted to security failures during an all-party meeting on April 25. He highlighted that Baisaran Ground, where the attack occurred, was prematurely opened to tourists without proper security measures in place, contradicting government plans to keep it closed until June 2025.

Asserting that Pahalgam is a high-security zone, Surjewala questioned the absence of police and military personnel at the site. Following this attack, which claimed 26 lives, nationwide shock and mourning persist. Government officials, acknowledging the lapse, briefed opposition parties on steps to enhance security. Despite the criticism, opposition leaders, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, pledged support for the government's decisive actions aimed at national unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025