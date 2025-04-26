Security Failures in Pahalgam Terror Attack Spark Outrage

In the aftermath of a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, concerns over alleged security lapses have taken center stage. Congress General Secretary and MP Randeep Singh Surjewala has voiced strong criticism against the BJP-led Union Government, questioning whether top officials misled an all-party meeting and the nation.

Surjewala, in a post on X, detailed the sequence of events, noting that the government admitted to security failures during an all-party meeting on April 25. He highlighted that Baisaran Ground, where the attack occurred, was prematurely opened to tourists without proper security measures in place, contradicting government plans to keep it closed until June 2025.

Asserting that Pahalgam is a high-security zone, Surjewala questioned the absence of police and military personnel at the site. Following this attack, which claimed 26 lives, nationwide shock and mourning persist. Government officials, acknowledging the lapse, briefed opposition parties on steps to enhance security. Despite the criticism, opposition leaders, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, pledged support for the government's decisive actions aimed at national unity.

