South Delhi Police Crack Down on Exam Racket

The South District Police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated examination racket operating within the national capital, as per reports on Saturday.

Authorities have arrested four individuals reportedly involved in orchestrating the scheme, where proxies were allegedly arranged to appear on behalf of actual exam candidates. This illegal practice has raised significant concerns over exam integrity.

While the investigation remains active, officials are closely examining all aspects of the operation to determine the breadth and depth of the network involved. Further details are awaited as the probe continues to unfold. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)