South Delhi Police Crack Down on Exam Racket
The South District Police in Delhi have dismantled an exam racket with the arrest of four individuals. The suspects were allegedly organizing proxies to take exams for actual candidates. Further investigation is underway to uncover more details about the operation.
- Country:
- India
The South District Police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated examination racket operating within the national capital, as per reports on Saturday.
Authorities have arrested four individuals reportedly involved in orchestrating the scheme, where proxies were allegedly arranged to appear on behalf of actual exam candidates. This illegal practice has raised significant concerns over exam integrity.
While the investigation remains active, officials are closely examining all aspects of the operation to determine the breadth and depth of the network involved. Further details are awaited as the probe continues to unfold. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ajit Pawar Commends Extradition Breakthrough in 26/11 Investigation
Suvendu Adhikari Calls for NIA Investigation into Murshidabad Vandalism
Threat Emails Spark Investigation in Jalgaon
Tragic Shooting of Autistic Teen Sparks Outrage and Investigation in Idaho
Tragic Demise of Kerala Lawyer P G Manu Amid Ongoing Investigations