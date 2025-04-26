Safdarjung Hospital's Groundbreaking Robotic Surgery on World's Largest Adrenal Tumour

In a landmark achievement, Safdarjung Hospital has successfully conducted a complex robotic surgery to remove a massive adrenal tumour from a 36-year-old woman. This procedure is a testament to the hospital's pioneering efforts in robotic surgery, with the tumour being the largest of its kind ever removed using minimally invasive techniques.

The intricate surgery was carried out by a team led by Dr Pawan Vasudeva, Head of Urology and Renal Transplant, alongside Dr Niraj Kumar and Dr Avishek Mandal. Despite the tumour's substantial size and its encroachment on critical structures like the Inferior Vena Cava, Liver, and Right Kidney, the operation was completed without complications.

Dr Vasudeva emphasized the significance of precise dissection, facilitated by the Da Vinci robot's 3D vision and dextrous arms, which allowed for remarkable precision. The patient recovered swiftly, leaving the hospital just three days post-operation. The surgery epitomizes Safdarjung's dedication to providing state-of-the-art healthcare services at no cost, a stark contrast to the high expenses such procedures incur in private sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)