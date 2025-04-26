Left Menu

Safdarjung Hospital's Groundbreaking Robotic Surgery on World's Largest Adrenal Tumour

Safdarjung Hospital successfully executed a complex robotic surgery to remove the world's largest adrenal tumour from a 36-year-old woman. This innovative procedure marks a significant milestone in the hospital's robotic surgery program, showcasing its advanced capabilities and commitment to providing cutting-edge healthcare without charge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 11:00 IST
Safdarjung Hospital's Groundbreaking Robotic Surgery on World's Largest Adrenal Tumour
Adrenal tumor removed robotically at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark achievement, Safdarjung Hospital has successfully conducted a complex robotic surgery to remove a massive adrenal tumour from a 36-year-old woman. This procedure is a testament to the hospital's pioneering efforts in robotic surgery, with the tumour being the largest of its kind ever removed using minimally invasive techniques.

The intricate surgery was carried out by a team led by Dr Pawan Vasudeva, Head of Urology and Renal Transplant, alongside Dr Niraj Kumar and Dr Avishek Mandal. Despite the tumour's substantial size and its encroachment on critical structures like the Inferior Vena Cava, Liver, and Right Kidney, the operation was completed without complications.

Dr Vasudeva emphasized the significance of precise dissection, facilitated by the Da Vinci robot's 3D vision and dextrous arms, which allowed for remarkable precision. The patient recovered swiftly, leaving the hospital just three days post-operation. The surgery epitomizes Safdarjung's dedication to providing state-of-the-art healthcare services at no cost, a stark contrast to the high expenses such procedures incur in private sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025