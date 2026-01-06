Left Menu

Max Healthcare and UK's The Learning Lab Unite for Healthcare Innovation

Max Healthcare has teamed up with the UK's The Learning Lab to revolutionize healthcare education. This partnership aims to create cutting-edge training programs and joint research initiatives. It combines Max Healthcare's clinical experience with The Learning Lab's educational expertise, focusing on enhancing clinical competencies and patient outcomes.

New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 13:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Max Healthcare announced a strategic partnership with The Learning Lab, a UK-based institute dedicated to innovative healthcare education. The two organizations will collaborate on educational and research initiatives designed to advance healthcare capacity-building programs.

A Memorandum of Understanding formalizes the partnership, bringing together the clinical experience of Max Healthcare and the academic expertise of The Learning Lab, a spin-out of Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust. This initiative will co-create specialized training modules tailored for healthcare professionals in tertiary and specialized care settings.

Aimed at improving clinical competencies and patient outcomes, the partnership also sets a precedent for future joint research and advanced surgical training, including robotics. Max Healthcare's Medical Director, Sandeep Budhiraja, and The Learning Lab CEO, Bhaveet Radia, both expressed optimism about the impact of this collaboration, which merges Max Healthcare's extensive network with The Learning Lab's educational prowess.

