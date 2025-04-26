Left Menu

Devotion in Motion: Srirangam's Chithirai Car Festival Draws Crowds

The Chithirai Car Festival in Srirangam witnessed massive devotion, with thousands gathering at the Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple. The vibrant festival included Namperumal's chariot procession and a special puja at Vekkali Amman Temple, all marked by fervent chants and intricate rituals, reflecting a deep spiritual tradition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 11:01 IST
Devotion in Motion: Srirangam's Chithirai Car Festival Draws Crowds
Drone visual of sea of devotees at Chithirai Car Festival in Srirangam (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The town of Srirangam transformed into a spiritual epicenter on Saturday as thousands of devotees flocked to the Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple for the annual Chithirai Car Festival, renowned for its grandeur. Spectacular drone footage captured the dense sea of devotees as they filled the temple streets and participated in pulling the ornately decorated temple chariot.

Observed with immense devotion, the Chithirai Car Festival, also known as Viruppan Thirunal, saw attendees fervently chanting 'Govinda Govinda' in unison. The highlight of the festival was the early morning event when Namperumal emerged from the sanctum, adorned in a parrot-green silk garment gifted ceremonially from Srivilliputhur Andal Temple. The deity mounted the grand temple chariot, and thousands enthusiastically pulled it through Srirangam's streets.

Security was tight as the festival progressed smoothly, guided by the chants of 'Ranga! Ranga!' In additional celebrations, the Vekkali Amman Temple car was similarly drawn through Woraiyur in Tiruchi, with devotees offering 'abishekam' to the Goddess. These sacred traditions underscore the deep-seated spiritual fervor that pervades the region during the Chithirai festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025