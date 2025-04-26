Devotion in Motion: Srirangam's Chithirai Car Festival Draws Crowds

The town of Srirangam transformed into a spiritual epicenter on Saturday as thousands of devotees flocked to the Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple for the annual Chithirai Car Festival, renowned for its grandeur. Spectacular drone footage captured the dense sea of devotees as they filled the temple streets and participated in pulling the ornately decorated temple chariot.

Observed with immense devotion, the Chithirai Car Festival, also known as Viruppan Thirunal, saw attendees fervently chanting 'Govinda Govinda' in unison. The highlight of the festival was the early morning event when Namperumal emerged from the sanctum, adorned in a parrot-green silk garment gifted ceremonially from Srivilliputhur Andal Temple. The deity mounted the grand temple chariot, and thousands enthusiastically pulled it through Srirangam's streets.

Security was tight as the festival progressed smoothly, guided by the chants of 'Ranga! Ranga!' In additional celebrations, the Vekkali Amman Temple car was similarly drawn through Woraiyur in Tiruchi, with devotees offering 'abishekam' to the Goddess. These sacred traditions underscore the deep-seated spiritual fervor that pervades the region during the Chithirai festivities.

