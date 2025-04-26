Tension Escalates: MLA Rafeek Khan Calls Out BJP's Provocative Protest at Jama Masjid
Congress MLA Rafeek Khan condemned BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya for organizing a protest outside Jama Masjid following the Pahalgam terror attack. An FIR was filed against Acharya, leading to heightened police presence in Jaipur to prevent unrest. Khan urged a thorough investigation into the incident.
- Country:
- India
In a fierce denunciation, Rajasthan Congress MLA Rafeek Khan criticized BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya for allegedly orchestrating a disruptive protest outside Jama Masjid in Johari Bazar, responding to the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Speaking to ANI, Khan lamented the protest's timing post the Friday 'Jumme ki Namaz', indicating religious sensitivity.
Khan asserted, "We adhere to the norms of every spiritual site; entering with slippers into the Masjid shows blatant disrespect." Accusing Acharya of inciting division among communities, Khan questioned his eligibility as an MLA, advocating for a legal probe into Acharya's conduct, encouraging the Chief Minister to ensure justice.
A subsequent FIR targets Acharya and accomplices for instigating unrest. Jaipur Law Enforcement boosted security measures, deploying police units citywide for enhanced vigilance. Dr. Rameshwar Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police, affirmed rigorous on-ground policing, promising decisive legal recourse. Muhana Police Station confirmed the city's heightened security alertness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- Congress
- MLA
- Rafeek Khan
- BJP
- Balmukund Acharya
- Jama Masjid
- Jaipur
- Protest
- FIR
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Boosts BJP's Election Preparations in Tamil Nadu
BJP MP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Inciting Communal Tensions in West Bengal
Extradition Triumph: BJP's Role in Pursuing Justice for 26/11
Congress Slams BJP: Unveils Terror Handling and Diplomatic Wins
Man Arrested for Desecration at Agra's Jama Masjid