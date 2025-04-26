Left Menu

Political Tensions Flare: Candle March Sparks Controversy

Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala criticized Union Minister Giriraj Singh's comments linking a Congress candle march to terrorist support. Chamala asserted the march was a show of solidarity after the Pahalgam attack and accused the BJP of deflecting from intelligence failures. Singh criticized opposition demands for investigations and termed them hypocritical.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 12:08 IST
Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Political tensions escalated as Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala castigated Union Minister Giriraj Singh over comments implying Congress's candle march signaled support for terrorism. Speaking to ANI, Chamala clarified that the march was aimed at solidarity, accusing the BJP of trying to paint it with a political brush.

Chamala highlighted the BJP's reluctance to address the intelligence lapses evident in the recent Pahalgam terror attack. He insisted on the central government's responsibility to prevent such occurrences and condemned Singh's attempt to politicize Congress's efforts to mobilize public attention.

Giriraj Singh had earlier taken a jab at opposition parties, including Congress and RJD, for their response to the Pahalgam attack, criticized candle marches, and called demands for investigative committees hypocritical. Singh's remarks follow an attack in Pahalgam that left 26 dead, exacerbating political fault lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

