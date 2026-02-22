Left Menu

Medical Blunder Sparks Political Controversy in Kerala

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan addressed the media regarding a recent medical incident where an artery forceps was found inside a patient's abdomen after surgery. He stressed that such cases are isolated and urged against exaggeration. The issue has spurred protests and political tensions in Kerala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 22-02-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 15:58 IST
Medical Blunder Sparks Political Controversy in Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan dismissed concerns over recent medical negligence reports during a press briefing on Sunday. He insisted the incident of an artery forceps being left inside a patient's abdomen at Alappuzha Medical College was isolated and should not be sensationalized.

In response to media scrutiny, Govindan argued that the state conducts thousands of surgeries with minimal incidents, criticizing opposing parties and media outlets for using the case to attack the government. He noted that decisive action against medical errors had been taken by suspending responsible officials.

The issue has escalated into a political conflict, with Youth Congress and media criticized for alleged provocations. Health Minister Veena George has faced protests, while officials investigate the incident to prevent future occurrences. The affected patient is recovering under medical supervision in Kochi.

TRENDING

1
Stay Alert: Modi's Mantra Against Digital Fraud

Stay Alert: Modi's Mantra Against Digital Fraud

 India
2
Visakhapatnam Port Authority Achieves Record Cargo Milestone

Visakhapatnam Port Authority Achieves Record Cargo Milestone

 India
3
Canada's Olympic Challenge: A Call for Increased Sports Funding

Canada's Olympic Challenge: A Call for Increased Sports Funding

 Global
4
Political Tensions Cast Shadow Over Modi's Israel Visit

Political Tensions Cast Shadow Over Modi's Israel Visit

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026