Medical Blunder Sparks Political Controversy in Kerala

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan dismissed concerns over recent medical negligence reports during a press briefing on Sunday. He insisted the incident of an artery forceps being left inside a patient's abdomen at Alappuzha Medical College was isolated and should not be sensationalized.

In response to media scrutiny, Govindan argued that the state conducts thousands of surgeries with minimal incidents, criticizing opposing parties and media outlets for using the case to attack the government. He noted that decisive action against medical errors had been taken by suspending responsible officials.

The issue has escalated into a political conflict, with Youth Congress and media criticized for alleged provocations. Health Minister Veena George has faced protests, while officials investigate the incident to prevent future occurrences. The affected patient is recovering under medical supervision in Kochi.