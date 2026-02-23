Udhayanidhi Stalin's Remarks Stir Political Controversy
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused DMK and its ally, the INDIA bloc, of making personal attacks against PM Modi and his family. His comments followed Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin's controversial remarks, escalating tensions ahead of elections. The political spat reflects deepening divides between regional and national parties.
In a fresh political uproar, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has launched a scathing critique of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in response to remarks made by Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Poonawalla labeled the DMK as "senseless, ethicless, and moralless," highlighting a series of controversies and accusations involving personal attacks against the Prime Minister's family.
Poonawalla cited an instance where Udhayanidhi Stalin allegedly made derogatory remarks targeting PM Modi's late father, accusing him of contributing to an erosion of political ethics. He expressed concerns over the INDIA bloc's broader approach, pointing to past incidents where slogans like "Modi, teri kabar khudegi" were employed, which he interpreted as violent threats towards Modi and his family.
Udhayanidhi's comments, delivered at a DMK Youth Wing event in Coimbatore, have been framed as part of a larger political battle between Tamil Nadu's ruling party and the BJP-AIADMK alliance, especially with upcoming assembly elections on the horizon. He depicted the elections as a contest between Tamil Nadu and the central leadership in Delhi, stirring further controversy and escalating the political discourse.
