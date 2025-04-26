Left Menu

Ex-DGP Condemns Pakistani Colonel's Threatening Gesture

Former Jammu and Kashmir DGP Shesh Paul Vaid criticizes Colonel Taimur Rahat's throat-slitting gesture, labeling him 'Madrassa-chhap.' He urges UK authorities to take action against Rahat. The incident inflamed tensions as over 500 British Hindus protested against the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 13:39 IST
Former Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Shesh Paul Vaid (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police, Shesh Paul Vaid, has strongly criticized Colonel Taimur Rahat for a threatening gesture caught on camera, where the Pakistani Army officer made a throat-slitting motion towards peaceful Indian protestors.

Vaid condemned Rahat's actions, labeling individuals with such behavior as 'Madrassa-chhap,' a derogatory term he attributes to the influence of General Zia-ul-Haq on Pakistan's mindset. He urged the UK authorities to take immediate action against Rahat for intimidating protestors who were peacefully demonstrating.

The incident occurred as more than 500 British Hindus gathered outside the Pakistan High Commission in London to protest against terrorism following the April 22 attack in Jammu and Kashmir that resulted in 26 casualties. Protestors criticized the High Commission's insensitive response during their demonstration for peace and justice.

