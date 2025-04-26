Left Menu

Assam's Firm Stance: Arrests Surge Over Pahalgam Attack Justification

The Assam government has launched a series of arrests targeting social media users accused of justifying a recent terror attack in Pahalgam. With heightened tensions, officials urge citizens to report suspicious online activities to prevent narratives supporting terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 14:55 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a determined effort to curb online narratives justifying terrorism, the Assam government has seized 10 individuals for social media posts allegedly supporting the recent Pahalgam terror incident, where 26 people were killed. The arrests highlight intensified security measures amid ongoing tension in the region.

In an official statement, the Chief Minister's Office announced that those attempting to justify the terror acts or showing support for Pakistan will face severe repercussions. Notably, police in Cachar have apprehended Baktar Hussain Barbhuiya and Md. Imran Hussain Borbhuiya for posts deemed to propagate Pakistani interests.

The clampdown expanded with the arrest of Md Mustak Ahmed for his 'Pakistan Zindabad' post on Facebook. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma noted that security agencies are closely monitoring online platforms for 'anti-national' content and warned that violators may be prosecuted under the National Security Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

