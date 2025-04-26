Left Menu

Tractor Collision with Auto-rickshaw Injures Nine Women in Andhra Pradesh

In Andhra Pradesh's Ambedkar Konaseema district, nine women were injured when a tractor collided with their auto-rickshaw. The Deputy Chief Minister ensured medical attention was provided, with five women treated and discharged, while four required further care. The administration is reviewing the incident for further action.

Tractor Collision with Auto-rickshaw Injures Nine Women in Andhra Pradesh
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nine women traveling in an auto-rickshaw were injured after a collision with a tractor in Andhra Pradesh's Ambedkar Konaseema district. The accident occurred while they were en route to employment guarantee scheme works, as reported by the Deputy Chief Minister's Office.

Following the accident, emergency services transported the injured to Kothapeta Government Hospital. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan swiftly acted, instructing senior officials to ensure the women received essential medical resources.

Five women sustained minor injuries and were soon discharged, while four others, requiring advanced care, were transferred to Government General Hospital in Rajamahendravaram. Officials are reviewing the incident, with ongoing monitoring and measures for financial aid instructed by Deputy Chief Minister Kalyan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

