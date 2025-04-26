Left Menu

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Emphasizes Non-Violence Amidst Rising Security Concerns

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stresses non-violence as India's core value while advocating for action against societal threats. Addressing the aftermath of a terror attack in Pahalgam, he cited religious duties to protect citizens and denounced sectarian violence, as intelligence highlights local terrorist threats in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 20:05 IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has reiterated the significance of non-violence as intrinsic to Indian culture, while advocating the need to confront threats facing society and the nation. During a book launch event, Bhagwat remarked, "Non-violence is part of our inherent nature and values. However, when certain individuals persist in disrupting peace, our religion demands that we teach them a lesson."

Drawing on a narrative from the Ramayana, Bhagwat explained, "While non-violence is our creed, addressing wrongdoers is equally our duty. We do not harm our neighbors, but should anyone turn evil, the state's responsibility is to safeguard its people." His comments come as the nation reels from the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 civilian lives.

Bhagwat also expressed, "Understanding the truth is complex, as everyone interprets it from their perspective. If a consensus emerges through careful deliberation, adjustments are validated." Amidst these statements, he distinguished the current conflict as a struggle between 'Dharma' (righteousness) and 'Adharma' (unrighteousness), rather than inter-religious tension, emphasizing that Hindus do not engage in religious-sectarian killings.

In conjunction with Bhagwat's remarks, intelligence agencies, in response to the heightened security threats following the Pahalgam attack, have listed 14 local terrorists operating within Jammu and Kashmir. These operatives, aged between 20 and 40, support foreign terrorists from Pakistan by offering logistical aid and ground-level assistance.

Reportedly affiliated with Pakistan-backed terror groups, the list includes three Hizbul Mujahideen members, eight from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and three linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), underscoring ongoing security challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

