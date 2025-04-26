Braveheart Laid to Rest: India Salutes Havildar Ali Shaikh

The nation mourns as Army Havildar J Ali Shaikh was laid to rest with full military honors after being killed during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur. The funeral took place at his ancestral home in Nadia, West Bengal, on Saturday.

Havildar Shaikh, an esteemed commando of the 6 Para Special Forces from Nadia district, succumbed to injuries suffered during an April 24 firefight in Udhampur, alongside two critically wounded colleagues. His brother, Rafikul SK, hailed his heroism, saying he is proud of his ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

A wreath-laying ceremony in Jammu honored the fallen soldier, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee personally offered condolences, pledging support to the grieving family. Amid ongoing operations, the Indian Army continues to stand firm, recently foiling an infiltration attempt in Baramulla.

