Braveheart Laid to Rest: India Salutes Havildar Ali Shaikh

Havildar J Ali Shaikh, killed in action during a counter-terrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir, received full military honors at his funeral in West Bengal. The Indian Army commended his brave sacrifice, with condolences offered by West Bengal's Chief Minister. The family remains proud of their hero's ultimate sacrifice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 20:11 IST
Visual from Nadia, West Bengal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The nation mourns as Army Havildar J Ali Shaikh was laid to rest with full military honors after being killed during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur. The funeral took place at his ancestral home in Nadia, West Bengal, on Saturday.

Havildar Shaikh, an esteemed commando of the 6 Para Special Forces from Nadia district, succumbed to injuries suffered during an April 24 firefight in Udhampur, alongside two critically wounded colleagues. His brother, Rafikul SK, hailed his heroism, saying he is proud of his ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

A wreath-laying ceremony in Jammu honored the fallen soldier, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee personally offered condolences, pledging support to the grieving family. Amid ongoing operations, the Indian Army continues to stand firm, recently foiling an infiltration attempt in Baramulla.

(With inputs from agencies.)

