Left Menu

L&T Finance Sees Profit Boost as It Expands Into Gold Loans

L&T Finance reported a 15% increase in net profit to Rs 636 crore for Q4 2024-25, up from Rs 554 crore the previous year. Total income rose to Rs 4,027 crore, with interest income reaching Rs 3,750 crore. The company plans to enter the gold loan sector, acquiring Paul Merchants Finance's gold loan business.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 20:13 IST
L&T Finance Sees Profit Boost as It Expands Into Gold Loans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

L&T Finance, a prominent retail-focused non-bank lender, has announced a significant increase in consolidated net profit, escalating by 15% to reach Rs 636 crore for the January-March quarter of 2024-25. This is a notable rise from the Rs 554 crore reported in the same period last year.

The company's total income rose to Rs 4,027 crore, up from Rs 3,676 crore a year ago, as detailed in its latest regulatory filing. Interest income saw a similar upward trajectory, climbing to Rs 3,750 crore during the period under review, compared to Rs 3,323 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

L&T Finance is poised for expansion, specifically targeting the gold loan segment. It has entered into a business transfer agreement with Paul Merchants Finance Pvt Ltd to acquire its gold loan business. This strategic move aims to fast-track the scaling of its secured high-yielding books, with an integration plan set to close by Q2 FY26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025