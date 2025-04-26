L&T Finance Sees Profit Boost as It Expands Into Gold Loans

L&T Finance, a prominent retail-focused non-bank lender, has announced a significant increase in consolidated net profit, escalating by 15% to reach Rs 636 crore for the January-March quarter of 2024-25. This is a notable rise from the Rs 554 crore reported in the same period last year.

The company's total income rose to Rs 4,027 crore, up from Rs 3,676 crore a year ago, as detailed in its latest regulatory filing. Interest income saw a similar upward trajectory, climbing to Rs 3,750 crore during the period under review, compared to Rs 3,323 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

L&T Finance is poised for expansion, specifically targeting the gold loan segment. It has entered into a business transfer agreement with Paul Merchants Finance Pvt Ltd to acquire its gold loan business. This strategic move aims to fast-track the scaling of its secured high-yielding books, with an integration plan set to close by Q2 FY26.

