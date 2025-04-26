Left Menu

Delhi Seniors to Benefit from Ayushman Vay Vandana Card Initiative

Starting April 28, eligible senior citizens in Delhi can access the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card, a pivotal healthcare scheme offering free medical treatment to those aged 70 and above. The initiative promises to alleviate medical expenses and improve the quality of life for elderly residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 20:41 IST
Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Puri (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, announced the introduction of the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card for senior citizens in Delhi starting April 28. This program, a critical component of India's healthcare initiatives, aims to ease the financial burden of medical expenses for senior citizens.

Highlighting its significance, Minister Puri noted that the scheme has been a transformative milestone benefiting thousands of elders, granting them free access to reputable hospitals. He criticized the former AAP-led Delhi government, suggesting that political malice delayed its implementation, but under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the scheme is now set to benefit all eligible elderly citizens.

The initiative, positioned within the broader scope of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, promises up to Rs 5 lakh in free health coverage to seniors 70 years and older, irrespective of their financial standing. Participants from various existing health schemes may choose to opt for or combine benefits under this program, further enhancing healthcare accessibility for Delhi's aging population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

