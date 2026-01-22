Rahul Gandhi Urges Unity Against Modi Government's New Labor Law Reform
Rahul Gandhi claims the Modi government's intent to repeal MGNREGA mirrors their attempt with the 'three black farm laws'. He urges the poor to unite against the VB G RAM G Act, advocating that MGNREGA was established to grant work rights to the impoverished, pivoting through Panchayati Raj.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has urged the poor to unite against the Modi government's move to repeal the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), asserting that its objectives mirror those of the now-repealed 'three black farm laws'.
At the National MGNREGA Workers' Convention, Gandhi emphasized the significance of MGNREGA as a rights-based initiative geared towards providing work for those in need, managed through the Panchayati Raj system.
He alleged that the new VB G RAM G Act would redirect resources to contractors, reducing workers' rights and centralizing power with BJP-ruled administrations. In response, Congress has initiated the 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' campaign, demanding the restoration of MGNREGA in its original form.
