Gandhi Leads Charge to Save MGNREGA Amid Allegations Against Modi Government

In a charged address at the National MGNREGA Workers' Convention, Rahul Gandhi accused the Modi government of targeting the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), paralleling its efforts to the previously repealed 'black farm laws'.

Gandhi urged the country's workers to unite, drawing inspiration from the successful farmer protests, to challenge what he calls an attempt to erode workers' rights. His remarks were made in the presence of Congress leaders and workers from across India who participated in symbolic gestures of solidarity.

Highlighting a perceived bias in financial allocations, Gandhi claimed the government favors BJP-led states, undermining the democratic structure and rights initially granted by MGNREGA. He accused the BJP of consolidating wealth among a privileged few, advocating for the collective action to restore the MGNREGA framework.

