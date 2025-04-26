BJP's Tejasvi Surya Leads Torchlight Protest Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya took a firm stance on Saturday by participating in a torchlight protest in Bengaluru against the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which tragically claimed the lives of 26 civilians. Surya, representing Bangalore South, described the event as a condemnation of the 'brutal massacre of the Hindus'.

According to Surya, the attack specifically targeted the Hindu community, marking an unprecedented level of violence. He asserted that the Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has initiated diplomatic measures against Pakistan. Surya urged citizens to trust the country's leadership and armed forces to address the situation at an appropriate time.

The BJP MP criticized the Congress, stating that they lack the moral authority to challenge the government on security and national integrity issues. Surya underscored the need for political maturity, calling for unity and solidarity across parties, cautioning against vote bank politics and appeasement amid the increased terror threats.

In a related development, intelligence agencies have identified 14 local terrorists operating in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. These individuals, aged 20 to 40, are reportedly supporting foreign terrorists from Pakistan, affiliated with groups like Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

