A High-Stakes Verdict: Jimmy Lai's National Security Trial in Hong Kong

The Hong Kong High Court completed mitigation hearings on Tuesday for media tycoon and China critic Jimmy Lai. This marks the final step before the sentencing phase in a national security trial that has garnered widespread international attention.

Over two days, Lai's legal team and those of eight other defendants, including former senior staff of the pro-democracy Apple Daily, appealed for lenient sentences. A key argument was the limited role played by some defendants, especially under the stringent terms of the national security law. Despite pleas for lighter penalties, Judge Alex Lee indicated the possibility of severe sentences, potentially ranging from 10 years to life.

Lai, who calls himself a 'political prisoner,' has spent over 1,800 days in solitary confinement since his trial commenced in December 2023. Concerns over his health have fueled international calls for his release. Meanwhile, allegations about his jail conditions have yet to be addressed by Hong Kong's correctional services.

(With inputs from agencies.)