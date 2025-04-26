Chaos Erupts: Major Blast Rocks Iran's Largest Port

A massive explosion rocked Iran's largest port, Bandar Abbas, on Saturday, reportedly due to the detonation of chemical materials. The blast resulted in at least eight deaths and over 700 injuries, according to Iranian state media.

The explosion occurred at the Shahid Rajaee section of the port amidst ongoing U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations in Oman. Iranian authorities have yet to establish any connection between the two events. Crisis management spokesperson Hossein Zafari attributed the explosion to poorly stored chemicals, previously flagged by officials as a potential risk.

President Masoud Pezeshkian directed an investigation into the cause, sending the interior minister to oversee emergency response efforts. The incident highlights ongoing concerns over infrastructure safety, paralleling past incidents linked to negligence. The blast halted port activities but did not impact oil facilities, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)